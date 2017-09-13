Embattled Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced his resignation on Tuesday.

The announcement came just hours after new abuse allegations against Murray surfaced.

Murray said he would step down effective 5 P.M. Wednesday.

“While the allegations against me are not true, it is important that my personal issues do not affect the ability of our city government to conduct the public's business,” Murray said. “To the people of this special city and to my dedicated staff, I am sorry for this painful situation.”

Murray's fifth accuser since April is his cousin, who accused him of child sexual abuse in an interview with the Seattle Times.

Murray, a 62-year-old Democrat and the city's first openly gay mayor, has denied the charges.

Joseph Dyer, 54, told the Times that Murray forced him into sex for about a year when he was 13 and the two shared a bedroom in Medford, New York.

The mayor dismissed the claims, saying that there has been a rift in the family for years.

“There's been numerous fights between our two families for many years, and much ugliness. I guess they see me down and out, and they want to finish me off,” Murray told the paper.

Murray, who not long ago was seen as a shoo-in for re-election, ended his campaign for a second term in May amid similar allegations.

With his husband Michael Shiosaki by his side, Murray told reporters that a campaign should focus on the issues of how to make Seattle a better, more affordable city, not scandal.

Delvonn Heckard, a 46-year-old gay man, said in his lawsuit filed in April that Murray sexually abused him as a teenager. Three additional men came forward to make similar allegations. All four men have “histories of drug use and serious criminal records,” the Seattle Times reported, and Murray has denied their claims.

Murray served two decades in the Washington State Legislature before being elected mayor in 2014.