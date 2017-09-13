House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, on Saturday criticized President Donald Trump's efforts to bar transgender people from serving in the U.S. military.

Pelosi made her remarks at GLAAD's annual gala in San Francisco on Saturday.

“We are so proud of San Francisco, because our city is blessed with a large LGBTQ community, and a strong history of advocacy for equal rights for all. People say to me, ‘Oh, you’re from San Francisco, it’s easy for you to be so tolerant.’ I say, ‘Tolerant?’ Tolerant is a condescending word to me. This isn’t about tolerance, this is about respect,” she said in presenting Y Combinator President Sam Altman with GLAAD's Ric Weiland Award for advancing LGBT equality through tech and new media.

“We will also fight for equality in our military. Like so many Americans, and certainly everybody in this room, I was appalled when President Trump decided to ban transgender men and women from serving in our Armed Forces. It’s a move that hurts and humiliates the thousands of Americans who serve in our military with strength and courage from the transgender community.”

“All of us must respect that transgender Americans who have the patriotism and the bravery to serve our country in uniform must be respected. We must fight to ensure that all Americans can live authentic lives, full of dignity, pride, and love,” she added.

Pelosi also reiterated House Democrats' commitment to passing the Equality Act, a stalled LGBT protections bill.

(Related: Don Lemon takes a swipe at Trump in accepting GLAAD award.)