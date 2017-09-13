Jane Lynch and Andrew Rannells will guest star on the upcoming NBC revival of Will & Grace.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lynch and Rannells will appear on the same episode, which is being taped this week.

Previously announced guest stars include Tony winner Ben Platt. Also some returning guest roles, including Harry Connick Jr., who will reprise his role as Grace's husband, Minnie Driver, who played Karen's nemesis, and Bobby Cannavale, Will's long-term boyfriend.

Will & Grace will return to NBC for its ninth season after more than a decade off the air. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will reprise their roles. The show's creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, and director James Burrows are also returning.

NBC ordered a new season of the Emmy-winning series after the cast reunited for an election year mini-episode which went viral. NBC initially ordered 10 episodes to premiere September 28. The network later increased its buy to 12 episodes, and later to 16. On August 3, NBC renewed the series for a tenth season, ordering 13 episodes.

Will & Grace, which premiered in 1998, was the first prime time network sitcom to feature a gay lead in McCormack's uptight lawyer, Will.