Jane Lynch and Andrew Rannells will
guest star on the upcoming NBC revival of Will & Grace.
According to The Hollywood Reporter,
Lynch and Rannells will appear on the same episode, which is being
taped this week.
Previously announced guest stars
include Tony winner Ben Platt. Also some returning guest roles,
including Harry Connick Jr., who will reprise his role as Grace's
husband, Minnie Driver, who played Karen's nemesis, and Bobby
Cannavale, Will's long-term boyfriend.
Will & Grace will return to
NBC for its ninth season after more than a decade off the air. Debra
Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will reprise
their roles. The show's creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, and
director James Burrows are also returning.
NBC ordered a new season of the
Emmy-winning series after the cast reunited for an election year
mini-episode which went viral. NBC initially ordered 10 episodes to
premiere September 28. The network later increased its buy to 12
episodes, and later to 16. On August 3, NBC renewed the series for a
tenth season, ordering 13 episodes.
Will & Grace, which
premiered in 1998, was the first prime time network sitcom to feature
a gay lead in McCormack's uptight lawyer, Will.