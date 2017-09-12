At a press conference for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) screening of Call Me By Your Name, actor Armie Hammer said that he almost turned down the role.

Based on the 2007 novel by the same name, Call Me By Your Name follows a love affair between a 17-year-old American-Italian Jewish boy (played by Timothee Chalamet) and a 24-year-old American Jewish scholar (Hammer) who is visiting Italy in the late 1980s. Andr é Aciman's acclaimed novel chronicles the pair's brief affair and two later-in-life reunions.

The 31-year-old Hammer told reporters that the movie's nudity worried him.

“I did want to pass. I did want to pass. It scared me,” Hammer said.

“I was a little nervous about all the nudity that was originally in the script. And I had images of my daughter being at school, and she's 13 years old, and people are teasing her and printing out pictures of my penis and, I thought, 'Oh man!'”

A conversation with director Luca Guadagnino won him over.

“Because this [role] challenged me, it's the reason I had to take it,” Hammer said. “I couldn't be more thankful for the experience.”

Call Me By Your Name opens Friday, November 24.