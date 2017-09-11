Australia's National Rugby League (NRL)
has voiced its support for marriage equality ahead of a national
public postal vote on the issue.
The league's backing came after an
appeal from Ian Roberts, a former professional rugby player who came
out gay in 1994 and is widely credited as Australia's first out
professional athlete.
In a letter last week to NRL CEO Todd
Greenberg, Roberts called on the league to back the Yes campaign.
“As you know, I came out publicly 25
years ago,” Roberts wrote. “The ARL [Australian Rugby League]
failed to make the most of that moment. They could have been on the
front foot, leading the way for all sporting bodies, and not just
sporting bodies but for all major corporations. The ARL chose to
ignore that opportunity because it was an awkward conversation to be
having back in 1994.”
“It’s not awkward any longer – it
is a necessary one. I don’t want the game I love to again miss this
moment in history. This is about being brave. It’s about doing the
right thing. It’s about saving lives because that’s the power our
game has. It is a game for everyone,” he added.
Greenberg cited inclusiveness in his
public response.
“There is a place for everyone in
rugby league,” Greenberg wrote. “It might be as a junior, as a
volunteer, as a match official or as an NRL player. And we need to
treat everyone equally both on and off the field and that’s why we
will publicly support the same-sex marriage proposal.”
Roberts told The
Sunday Telegraph that he's “never felt so proud” about
rugby.
“This will save lives,” Roberts
said. “This is a moment in time that will be remembered forever.”