CNN anchor Don Lemon took a swipe at President Donald Trump in accepting the Davidson/Valentini Award during Saturday's GLAAD 2017 Gala in San Francisco.

The 51-year-old Lemon, who came out gay in his 2011 memoir Transparent, was presented with the award by fellow CNN commentator Van Jones.

“I have been a gay black man all my life,” Lemon said in starting his acceptance speech. “And so, I ain't scared of nobody.”

In recalling how far the LGBT rights movement has come, Lemon took a swipe at Trump without mentioning the president by name.

“I remember when there was no Will, there was no Grace, there was no Jack, there was no Karen on television,” he said. “I remember when people didn't cover gay pride events and GLAAD events. When those events barely got media coverage. And when they covered them, they covered the most extreme parts of our culture.”

“That's why it is important to stand up [against] subtle and blatant homophobia. To fight for our trans brothers and sisters – their very lives depend on it. They too have served and are serving our country proudly and with distinction.”

“We have to be the voice of my immigrant brothers and sisters, especially the young ones who know no other home than America. We have to point out outright bigotry and racism. And as a man of color, I know it when I see it. I can smell it coming.”

“And to make sure that some uninformed people don't get confused that there are no fine or good Nazis or white supremacists anywhere. And it's not about both sides. That's where we are right now,” he added.