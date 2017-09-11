After being snubbed for years, RuPaul Charles has won his second consecutive Emmy for Best Host of a Reality or Reality-Competition program.

RuPaul won his first Emmy last year as RuPaul's Drag Race was being broadcast on Logo TV. This year, RuPaul switched networks, moving from Logo to VH1, where the show enjoyed its highest rated season.

RuPaul recorded his acceptance speech from the DragCon convention floor in New York City.

“I want to thank all of the cast and crew of RuPaul's Drag Race and my family at World of Wonder and the gorgeous people at VH1,” RuPaul said in the video. “Thank you Television Academy so much. You make this queen so proud.”

RuPaul also released a statement.

“I am beyond grateful to the Television Academy for giving love to our show again this year. Providing an international platform for 113 outrageous, courageous and talented queens has been the greatest reward of all. None of this would be possible [if] it weren’t for the incredible cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and my partners at World of Wonder and VH1,” he said.

The Creative Arts Emmys airs Saturday, September 16 on FXX, while the Primetime Emmys will air the following day on CBS.