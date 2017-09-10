Equality California last week filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the constitutionality of President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops.

Late last month, the White House issued guidance on implementing Trump's ban, which he first announced on Twitter.

Trump's guidance directs the military to bar transgender people from entering the military and to stop paying for the transition-related health care of active duty transgender troops, but stops short of banning transgender troops, leaving the decision of what the military should do about active-duty transgender troops to military leaders.

Plaintiffs in the case, titled Stockman v. Trump, are three unnamed active-duty transgender service members serving in the United States Army and Air Force and four named individuals, three of whom wish to join the military but cannot, and Jaquice Tate, a 27-year-old active-duty member of the Army.

“President Trump has attacked American heroes who have risen above discrimination, hostility and lack of acceptance to serve our country by putting their lives on the line in its defense,” said Rick Zbur, executive director of Equality California. “His justification for the ban bears no relation to the truth. Contrary to what the President states, ejecting loyal members of the armed forces promotes chaos and division, not unit cohesion. The cost to the government of transition-related care is negligible. On the other hand, discharging thousands will cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars and will rip trained and loyal servicemembers out of their units, harming military readiness and requiring the military to find and pay to train replacements. The order effectively leaves no discretion to military leaders, many of whom are firmly opposed to this ban.”

Three additional lawsuits challenging the ban have been filed. In Karnoski v. Trump, Lambda Legal and OutServe-SLDN are representing three plaintiffs, while the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is representing five active-duty transgender service members in Stone v. Trump. A third lawsuit, filed by the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) and GLBTQ Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) in federal court in the District of Columbia, was filed soon after Trump announced the policy change on Twitter.