Out singer Sam Smith on Friday released his first single in two years: Too Good at Goodbyes.

The 25-year-old Smith told Beats 1 that his new track was about a relationship he was in that ended.

“This song is about me and about a relationship that I was in,” Smith told Zane Lowe.

“I'm still very, very single. I think I'm even more single than I was when I released In the Lonely Hour, so I'm insanely single. People are gonna see, this one as I've said is about me and something that I've gone through.”

He added, though, that he's ready for something “more positive.”

“I do feel like I'm ready for something more positive, more than I was,” he explained. “What I've been through relationship wise the last year has made me a lot stronger and I feel like I've learned some lessons from it.”

Smith also confirmed that his as-yet untitled sophomore album would arrive before Christmas.

In 2015, Smith released his single Writing's on the Wall for the James Bond film Spectrum. His critically-acclaimed debut album, In the Lonely Hour, was released in 2014. It was named Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys in 2015.