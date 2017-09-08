An LGBT law group has asked the Supreme Court to review a case involving a security guard who claims she was fired because she's a lesbian.

In March, a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta ruled against the plaintiff, finding that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 does not protect workers from discrimination based on sexual orientation. Four months later, the court refused to rehear the case before the full court. Other courts have reached the opposite conclusion.

Lambda Legal turned to the Supreme Court. In its 30-page brief filed this week, the group calls on the high court to take up the case.

“This Court should carry out that task without delay,” the lawyers wrote in their petition. “Ours is a national economy, and basic protections in the workforce should not depend on geography. More fundamentally, lesbian, gay, and bisexual Americans will not enjoy true legal equality until their sexual orientation is irrelevant not only to their right to enter into consenting relationships and to marry but also to their ability to maintain jobs and pursue their livelihoods.”

The plaintiff in the case is Jameka Evans, a former security guard at Georgia Regional Hospital in Savannah. In her lawsuit, filed in 2015, Evans claims that she was targeted for harassment and effectively drummed out of her job because she's gay.

Lambda Legal argues in its petition that the Supreme Court should take the case to clarify split rulings among federal circuit courts and because the 11th Circuit got it wrong.

“Petitioner’s claim rests on the fact that if she were a man, or if she dressed and behaved in a more stereotypically feminine way, or if she were attracted to men rather than to women, respondents would have treated her differently,” the brief states. “This is sex discrimination, pure and simple. Title VII nowhere carves out lesbian, gay, and bisexual people from its categorical protection against sex discrimination.”

Four justices must vote to hear the case for it to be heard by the Supreme Court.