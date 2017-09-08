Christian conservative Kevin Swanson on Thursday called on the Supreme Court to immediately reverse Roe v. Wade and Obergefell to avoid catastrophic devastation from Hurricane Irma.

Swanson, who helms Generations with Vision Ministry, last week told his radio listeners that Hurricane Harvey is God's judgment on Houston and other cities that embrace “sexual perversion.”

These “God-ordained disasters” are a warning to Americans to repent for their increasing support for legal abortion and LGBT rights, he told his radio listeners on Thursday.

“God is in control of what is going,” Swanson said. “And whether or not Irma is going to do $200 billion worth of damage in Miami … is all in the hands of God. Those winds are going to blow where they are going to blow, but they're going to blow in the direction that God ordains them to go. Friends, God is in complete and utter control of what is going on with these hurricanes.”

“The wrath of God against this nation is intense,” Swanson added. “I wish that American leaders would sit up and pay attention … The Supreme Court of the United States needs to reverse Roe v. Wade and Obergefell now, this afternoon, before Irma does her damage. It would be a good thing if the Supreme Court of the United States understood that God is in control of these things and God is a personality and God is offended by the sins of this nation.”