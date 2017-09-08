Christian conservative Kevin Swanson on
Thursday called on the Supreme Court to immediately reverse Roe v.
Wade and Obergefell to avoid catastrophic devastation from
Hurricane Irma.
Swanson, who helms Generations with
Vision Ministry, last week told his radio listeners that Hurricane
Harvey is God's judgment on Houston and other cities that embrace
“sexual perversion.”
These “God-ordained disasters” are
a warning to Americans to repent for their increasing support for
legal abortion and LGBT rights, he told his radio listeners on
Thursday.
“God is in control of what is going,”
Swanson
said. “And whether or not Irma is going to do $200 billion
worth of damage in Miami … is all in the hands of God. Those winds
are going to blow where they are going to blow, but they're going to
blow in the direction that God ordains them to go. Friends, God is
in complete and utter control of what is going on with these
hurricanes.”
“The wrath of God against this nation
is intense,” Swanson added. “I wish that American leaders would
sit up and pay attention … The Supreme Court of the United States
needs to reverse Roe v. Wade and Obergefell now, this
afternoon, before Irma does her damage. It would be a good thing if
the Supreme Court of the United States understood that God is in
control of these things and God is a personality and God is offended
by the sins of this nation.”