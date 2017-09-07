Producers of the upcoming biopic of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury on Tuesday – what would have been the singer's 71st birthday – released a photo of Rami Malek in character as the legendary singer.

In the photo, Malek's resemblance to Mercury is uncanny. Malek is best known for playing Elliot Alderson on USA Network's Mr. Robot.

“When you're able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror, it's a very affirming moment,” Malek told Entertainment Weekly, recalling the first time he stepped into the role.

The film opens in 1970, when Mercury first teamed up with guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor to form Queen, and ends with the band's 1985 Live Aid performance. Mercury died of AIDS complications six years later.

Bryan Singer, who last directed last year's X-Men: Apocalypse, is directing the film, tentatively titled Bohemian Rhapsody.

“It won't just be the dark Freddie story,” Singer said, “but that being said, that also will be honored. It's about collaboration. It's a celebration.”

(Related: Brian May praises Adam Lambert as “gift from God;” Rami Malek “great” as Freddie Mercury.)

Bohemian Rhapsody is expected to open late next year.