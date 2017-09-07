Producers of the upcoming biopic of
Queen frontman Freddie Mercury on Tuesday – what would have been
the singer's 71st birthday – released a photo of Rami
Malek in character as the legendary singer.
In the photo, Malek's resemblance to
Mercury is uncanny. Malek is best known for playing Elliot Alderson
on USA Network's Mr. Robot.
“When you're able to open your eyes
and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror, it's a
very affirming moment,” Malek told Entertainment Weekly,
recalling the first time he stepped into the role.
The film opens in 1970, when Mercury
first teamed up with guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor to
form Queen, and ends with the band's 1985 Live Aid performance.
Mercury died of AIDS complications six years later.
Bryan Singer, who last directed last
year's X-Men: Apocalypse, is directing the film, tentatively
titled Bohemian Rhapsody.
“It won't just be the dark Freddie
story,” Singer said, “but that being said, that also will be
honored. It's about collaboration. It's a celebration.”
Bohemian Rhapsody is expected to
open late next year.