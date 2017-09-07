Sony Music on Thursday released a remixed single from George Michael, roughly nine months after the pop icon's death.

The single Fantasy featuring producer Nile Rodgers was revealed on BBC Radio 2's The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

According to various reports, Michael and Rodgers were working on the project shortly before the British singer's death. The song was originally conceived as part of Michael's 1990 Listen Without Prejudice album. Rodgers was working on the track when Michael died.

Rodgers told PEOPLE that being asked to rework the song was “one of the greatest honors of his life.”

“I was in his London living room on Dec. 23, 2016. I flew home on the 24th, and expected a call from him on the 25th. Instead, I got an alert on my phone that he was found dead. I was devastated. I only hope I've made him proud,” Rodgers said.

Michael, who was forced to come out in 1988 after he was arrested for lewd conduct in a Los Angeles men's room, was 53 when he died in his British home on Christmas Day. He sold over 100 million records over four decades.

(Related: Adam Lambert performs musical tribute to George Michael at Project Angel Food gala.)