Gates, New York police have charged a woman with the death of a transgender man.

According to several reports, Doris Carrasquillo, 40, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kashmire Nazier Redd, a 28-year-old transgender man.

Carrasquillo and Redd recently moved to Gates and were in a relationship for the past few months, police said Tuesday.

An argument between the pair in their home early Monday morning ended with Redd being stabbed. Redd was transferred to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police did not disclose a motive or why the couple was arguing.

Jaime Saunders, CEO of the Willow Domestic Violence Center, told local ABC affiliate WHAM that transgender people are at a higher risk of being involved in domestic violence.

“30 to 50 percent of transgender people experience some form of intimate partner violence at some point in their lifetime,” Saunders said.

Gates Police Chief James Vanbrederode said that domestic violence is a “problem in our community and it is a lethal problem.”

“[Kashmire] loved hard and just wanted to be loved and [accepted],” a friend wrote on Facebook.

Redd's death marks the 19th killing of a transgender person in the United States this year, most of whom have been women of color.