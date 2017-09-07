Gates, New York police have charged a
woman with the death of a transgender man.
According to several
reports, Doris Carrasquillo, 40, has been charged with
second-degree murder in the death of Kashmire Nazier Redd, a
28-year-old transgender man.
Carrasquillo and Redd recently moved to
Gates and were in a relationship for the past few months, police said
Tuesday.
An argument between the pair in their
home early Monday morning ended with Redd being stabbed. Redd was
transferred to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police
did not disclose a motive or why the couple was arguing.
Jaime Saunders, CEO of the Willow
Domestic Violence Center, told local ABC affiliate WHAM that
transgender people are at a higher risk of being involved in domestic
violence.
“30 to 50 percent of transgender
people experience some form of intimate partner violence at some
point in their lifetime,” Saunders
said.
Gates Police Chief James Vanbrederode
said that domestic violence is a “problem in our community and it
is a lethal problem.”
“[Kashmire] loved hard and just
wanted to be loved and [accepted],” a friend wrote on Facebook.
Redd's death marks the 19th
killing of a transgender person in the United States this year, most
of whom have been women of color.