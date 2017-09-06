Microsoft President Brad Smith and Apple CEO Tim Cook are among the American business leaders speaking out against President Donald Trump's decision to rescind DACA.

The Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which former President Barack Obama implemented in 2012, allowed undocumented immigrants brought to the United Stares by their families as children to remain here.

Trump on Tuesday announced that he would rescind DACA after a six month delay to allow Congress time to act on the issue.

“There is nothing that we will be pushing on more strongly for Congress to act on,” Smith told NPR. “We put a stake in the ground. We care about a tax reform bill. The entire business community cares about a tax reform. And yet it is very clear today a tax reform bill needs to be set aside until the DREAMers are taken care of. They have a deadline that expires in six months. Tax reform can wait.”

He added that Microsoft would protect DREAMers who are Microsoft employees.

“[The government is] going to have to go through us to get that person,” he said.

Cook said in a letter to employees that more than 250 Apple workers are receiving DACA benefits.

“I want to assure you that Apple will work with members of Congress from both parties to advocate for a legislative solution that provides permanent protections for all the Dreamers in our country,” said Cook.

Other CEOs speaking out include Jeff Bezos from Amazon, Mark Zuckerberg from Facebook, Reed Hastings from Netflix, Sundar Pichai from Google, and Tim Sloan from Wells Fargo.

