Former President Barack Obama has spoken out against President Donald Trump's decision to rescind the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

DACA, which Obama implemented in 2012, allowed undocumented immigrants brought to the United Stares by their families as children to remain here.

Trump on Tuesday announced that he would rescind DACA after a six month delay to allow Congress time to act on the issue.

“Let's be clear: The action taken today isn't required legally,” Obama wrote on Facebook. “It's a political decision, and a moral question.”

“Whatever concerns or complaints Americans may have about immigration in general, we shouldn't threaten the future of this group of young people who are here through no fault of their own, who pose no threat, who are not taking away anything from the rest of us.”

“Kicking them out won't lower the unemployment rate, or lighten anyone's taxes, or raise anybody's wages.”

“To target these young people is wrong – because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating – because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel,” Obama added.

DACA allowed an estimated 800,000 immigrants to legally work and reside in the United States.