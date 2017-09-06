Former President Barack Obama has
spoken out against President Donald Trump's decision to rescind the
Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
DACA, which Obama implemented in 2012,
allowed undocumented immigrants brought to the United Stares by their
families as children to remain here.
Trump on Tuesday announced that he
would rescind DACA after a six month delay to allow Congress time to
act on the issue.
“Let's be clear: The action taken
today isn't required legally,” Obama wrote on Facebook. “It's a
political decision, and a moral question.”
“Whatever concerns or complaints
Americans may have about immigration in general, we shouldn't
threaten the future of this group of young people who are here
through no fault of their own, who pose no threat, who are not taking
away anything from the rest of us.”
“Kicking them out won't lower the
unemployment rate, or lighten anyone's taxes, or raise anybody's
wages.”
“To target these young people is
wrong – because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating
– because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve
in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love.
And it is cruel,” Obama added.
DACA allowed an estimated 800,000
immigrants to legally work and reside in the United States.