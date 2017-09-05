L'Or é al Paris UK on Friday announced that it had ended its partnership with its first transgender model after she spoke out against racism.

Twenty-nine-year-old London-based Munroe Bergdorf was among the handful of models chosen for L'Or é al's #YoursTruly True Match campaign.

In a Facebook post, which has since been removed, Bergdorf reportedly responded to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia by saying that “all” white people are complicit in racial violence.

“Honestly, I don't have the energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people,” she wrote.

“Because most of ya’ll don’t even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From micro-aggressions to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this s***.”

“Come see me when you realise that racism isn’t learned, it’s inherited and consciously or unconsciously passed down through privilege.”

“Once white people begin to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth… then we can talk,” she continued.

In a tweet, L'Or é al Paris UK responded: “L'Or é al champions diversity. Comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with our values and so we have decided to end our partnership with her.”

Bergdorf defended her comments during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

“We need to speak about how we're socialized as people and my post was based on socialization and racism as a structure,” she said. “I think as society we're taught certain things. We're taught that men are superior to women. We're taught that women are meant to be submissive. We're taught that gay people are meant to be ashamed of their sexuality. But it doesn't mean that this is how things need to be.”

Host Pier Morgan called the model's comments “a load of rubbish” and said that as a straight, white man he was offended.

In a Facebook post, Bergdorf accused L'Oreal of caring about “nothing but MONEY” and called on followers to boycott the company.