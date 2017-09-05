Out singer Sam Smith on Monday revealed the name of his first single in two years: Too Good at Goodbyes.

Last week, Smith, 25, hinted that the wait for new music was nearly over.

“To all my beautiful fans, first of all I want to say thank you,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you.”

“The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul and heart into this record,” he added.

In a message to fans, Smith on Monday revealed that his first single from his as-yet untitled sophomore album would arrive Friday.

“'Too Good at Goodbyes'. 8th September 2017. So excited for you to hear the new single … [heart emoji] you all xx,” he captioned a photo of himself on a curbside holding artwork presumably from the single's vinyl cover.

In 2015, Smith released his single Writing's on the Wall for the James Bond film Spectrum. His critically-acclaimed debut album, In the Lonely Hour, was released in 2014. It was named Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys in 2015.