Out singer Sam Smith on Monday revealed
the name of his first single in two years: Too Good at Goodbyes.
Last week, Smith, 25, hinted that the
wait for new music was nearly over.
“To all my beautiful fans, first of
all I want to say thank you,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “Thank
you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to
really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so
rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you.”
“The wait is so nearly over.
Something is coming very very very soon. I am scared & excited at
the same time. I’ve poured my soul and heart into this record,”
he added.
In a message to fans, Smith on Monday
revealed that his first single from his as-yet untitled sophomore
album would arrive Friday.
“'Too Good at Goodbyes'. 8th
September 2017. So excited for you to hear the new single … [heart
emoji] you all xx,” he captioned a photo of himself on a curbside
holding artwork presumably from the single's vinyl cover.
In 2015, Smith released his single
Writing's on the Wall for the James Bond film Spectrum.
His critically-acclaimed debut album, In the Lonely Hour, was
released in 2014. It was named Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys
in 2015.