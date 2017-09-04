The body of a fashion designer dubbed the “face of Pride” was found dead this week in his Jamaican home in the Washington Gardens neighborhood of Kingston.

According to the Independent, Dexter “3D” Pottinger was stabbed to death.. His body was found face down in his bedroom.

“Blood was splattered everywhere,” a police detective told the Jamaica Gleaner.

Pottinger gained fame as a judge on the Jamaican reality television competition Make Me a Star.

Last year, he headlined Jamaica's Pride Week celebration, which was organized by the Jamaica Forum of Lesbians, All-Sexuals and Gays (J-FLAG).

At the time, Pottinger called on others to come out.

“I hope that my participation will show members of J-FLAG that it is okay to come out in an atmosphere where there is no violence, realize that it's your time to be part of the change – not just for the week but permanently as a part of the community.”

“It was hard for me as a youngster, but now my mother understands me more and my dad is cool. My siblings are also cool with me and my brother works with me,” he added.

The Jamaican Observer reported that police have arrested a male suspect. Kingston police said they do not believe the murder was motivated by homophobia.