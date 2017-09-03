President Donald Trump has picked out foreign policy expert Richard Grenell to serve as ambassador to Germany.

In a statement late Friday, the White House announced that Trump had named Grenell to the post. The U.S. Senate must confirm the nomination.

Grenell's nomination was expected. In July, Grenell tweeted a photo of himself with the president in the Oval Office. “Thank you, Mr. President,” he captioned the photo.

Grenell served as a US spokesman at the United Nations during former President George W. Bush's administration. He worked on Arizona Senator John McCain's unsuccessful presidential campaign. In 2012, he joined the presidential campaign of Mitt Romney, serving as the Republican nominee's foreign policy spokesman, but resigned less than two weeks later amid growing pressure from social conservatives over his sexual orientation. He currently appears on Fox News Channel as a foreign affairs commentator and was one of the president's earliest foreign policy supporters.

Grenell, 50, is Trump's first openly gay ambassador nominee.

According to The Atlantic, Grenell has been in a 15-year relationship with Matt Lashley, a graduate from Jerry Falwell's Liberty University who, like Grenell, identifies as a conservative Christian.

Grenell is also a cancer survivor, beating a diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2013.