Out singer-actor Troye Sivan has joined the cast of the upcoming film Boy Erased.

The film by Joel Edgerton is an adaptation of Garrard Conley's 2016 memoir Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith and Family. In his memoir, Conley recounts his experience of being outed to his conservative parents at the age of nineteen, while attending college, and given the choice of being disowned or being subjected to conversion therapy, which attempts to alter the sexuality of LGBT individuals. He was enrolled in a Love in Action program, part of the ex-gay Christian ministry that ceased operations in 2012. Conley's outing came as his father was about to be ordained as a Baptist minister.

According to Variety, Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) will play the character based on Conley, while Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe will play his parents. Other cast members include Xavier Dolan, Michael “Flea” Balzary from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jesse LaTourette, Britton Sear, David Joseph Craig, Emily Hinkler and Theodore Pellerin. Sivan's role in the film has not been announced.

Sivan, 23, told his fans on Twitter that he was honored to be a part of such an important film.

“UM I guess cats outta the bag!!!!” he messaged. “Guys I'm so shook at this. This movie is gonna be so important and I'm honored to be a part of it.”

Production for Boy Erased is expected to begin in the fall with a theatrical release slated for next year.