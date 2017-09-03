Out singer-actor Troye Sivan has joined
the cast of the upcoming film Boy Erased.
The film by Joel Edgerton is an
adaptation of Garrard Conley's 2016 memoir Boy Erased: A Memoir
of Identity, Faith and Family. In his memoir, Conley recounts
his experience of being outed to his conservative parents at the age
of nineteen, while attending college, and given the choice of being
disowned or being subjected to conversion therapy, which attempts to
alter the sexuality of LGBT individuals. He was enrolled in a Love
in Action program, part of the ex-gay Christian ministry that ceased
operations in 2012. Conley's outing came as his father was about to
be ordained as a Baptist minister.
According to Variety,
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) will play the character
based on Conley, while Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe will play his
parents. Other cast members include Xavier Dolan, Michael “Flea”
Balzary from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jesse LaTourette, Britton
Sear, David Joseph Craig, Emily Hinkler and Theodore Pellerin.
Sivan's role in the film has not been announced.
Sivan, 23, told his fans on Twitter
that he was honored to be a part of such an important film.
“UM I guess cats outta the bag!!!!”
he messaged. “Guys I'm so shook at this. This movie is gonna be
so important and I'm honored to be a part of it.”
Production for Boy Erased is
expected to begin in the fall with a theatrical release slated for
next year.