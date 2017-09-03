Disneyland Paris has apologized for
refusing participation to its Princess for a Day experience to a
three-year-old boy.
The boy's mother, Hayley McLean-Glass
from Devon, England, wrote about being turned down by the amusement
park on her mommy blog, Sparkles
& Stretchmarks.
She said that she wanted to give her
son, Noah, whose favorite Disney character is Elsa from Frozen,
an early Christmas gift.
Disneyland Paris' Princess for a Day
experience includes a princess makeover.
“I knew that there would be NOTHING
he'd love more than to get to wear a pretty dress, put makeup on like
mummy does, and have his photo taken being one of his beloved Disney
Princesses,” she wrote.
“At this time it is not possible to
book Princess for a Day for a boy,” the theme park said in
responding to her request.
The mother said that she was furious.
“I was angry, I literally couldn't
stop shaking for half an hour afterwards,” she
told ITV. “I was just so shocked. I mean, I'm his mother and
if I'm okay with him doing it, who are Disney to tell me that he
can't do it?”
Disneyland Paris has apologized for the
incident, calling it “isolated.”
“The cast member's response is not
reflective of any policy or belief held here at Disneyland Paris,”
the statement reads. “Of course, both boys and girls are welcome
to enjoy the Princess for a Day experience, in addition to all our
other special activities.”