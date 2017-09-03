Disneyland Paris has apologized for refusing participation to its Princess for a Day experience to a three-year-old boy.

The boy's mother, Hayley McLean-Glass from Devon, England, wrote about being turned down by the amusement park on her mommy blog, Sparkles & Stretchmarks.

She said that she wanted to give her son, Noah, whose favorite Disney character is Elsa from Frozen, an early Christmas gift.

Disneyland Paris' Princess for a Day experience includes a princess makeover.

“I knew that there would be NOTHING he'd love more than to get to wear a pretty dress, put makeup on like mummy does, and have his photo taken being one of his beloved Disney Princesses,” she wrote.

“At this time it is not possible to book Princess for a Day for a boy,” the theme park said in responding to her request.

The mother said that she was furious.

“I was angry, I literally couldn't stop shaking for half an hour afterwards,” she told ITV. “I was just so shocked. I mean, I'm his mother and if I'm okay with him doing it, who are Disney to tell me that he can't do it?”

Disneyland Paris has apologized for the incident, calling it “isolated.”

“The cast member's response is not reflective of any policy or belief held here at Disneyland Paris,” the statement reads. “Of course, both boys and girls are welcome to enjoy the Princess for a Day experience, in addition to all our other special activities.”