Out singer Sam Smith is expected to release a new single on September 8 after a two-year hiatus.

In 2015, Smith released his single Writing's on the Wall for the James Bond film Spectrum. His critically-acclaimed debut album, In the Lonely Hour, was released in 2014. It was named Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys in 2015.

On Thursday, Smith hinted that the wait for new music was nearly over.

“To all my beautiful fans, first of all I want to say thank you,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you.”

“The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul and heart into this record,” he added.

The following day, Smith posted a photo to Instagram of a Spotify ad in East London which features Smith's face and the date September 8, believed to be the date Smith will release the first single from his sophomore album.