The National Organization for Marriage
(NOM) has endorsed Roy Moore in Alabama's special election for the
U.S. Senate.
NOM President Brian Brown endorsed
Moore in an email to supporters.
“Roy Moore is a champion for
marriage, life, and religious liberty,” Brown wrote. “He knows
that under the constitution the American people reign supreme, not
judges or politicians. Judge Moore will work to restore marriage to
our laws, and to protect the religious liberty rights of people to
live out their beliefs about marriage at work and in their daily
lives.”
NOM is the leading national
organization working to undermine the Supreme Court's 2015 finding
that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.
In his former capacity as chief justice
of the Alabama Supreme Court, Moore called on state judges to defy
the Supreme Court's ruling, arguing that Alabama's ban on such unions
remained in effect. His actions led to his suspension from the
bench. (Because of his age, Moore cannot return to the court.)
He later claimed that he was removed
from the bench because he's opposed to the agenda of “the
homosexual and transgender groups.”
Moore has a long record of opposing
same-sex marriage, including claiming that such unions go
against God, will lead
to incest, polygamy and child
abuse, and will “destroy
the United States.”
“The people of Alabama, and the
entire country, deserve a U.S. senator who will fight against
activist judges to restore the truth of marriage to our laws and to
protect the religious liberty of people of faith and all others who
believe in marriage as the union of one man and one woman,” Brown
said. “Roy Moore is just such a leader, and we wholeheartedly
endorse his election to the Senate.”
Moore will face interim U.S. Senator
Luther Strange in a Republican primary runoff on September 28.
Strange is also apposed to marriage equality, though his views are
not as extreme.