The National Organization for Marriage (NOM) has endorsed Roy Moore in Alabama's special election for the U.S. Senate.

NOM President Brian Brown endorsed Moore in an email to supporters.

“Roy Moore is a champion for marriage, life, and religious liberty,” Brown wrote. “He knows that under the constitution the American people reign supreme, not judges or politicians. Judge Moore will work to restore marriage to our laws, and to protect the religious liberty rights of people to live out their beliefs about marriage at work and in their daily lives.”

NOM is the leading national organization working to undermine the Supreme Court's 2015 finding that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

In his former capacity as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, Moore called on state judges to defy the Supreme Court's ruling, arguing that Alabama's ban on such unions remained in effect. His actions led to his suspension from the bench. (Because of his age, Moore cannot return to the court.)

He later claimed that he was removed from the bench because he's opposed to the agenda of “the homosexual and transgender groups.”

Moore has a long record of opposing same-sex marriage, including claiming that such unions go against God, will lead to incest, polygamy and child abuse, and will “destroy the United States.”

“The people of Alabama, and the entire country, deserve a U.S. senator who will fight against activist judges to restore the truth of marriage to our laws and to protect the religious liberty of people of faith and all others who believe in marriage as the union of one man and one woman,” Brown said. “Roy Moore is just such a leader, and we wholeheartedly endorse his election to the Senate.”

Moore will face interim U.S. Senator Luther Strange in a Republican primary runoff on September 28. Strange is also apposed to marriage equality, though his views are not as extreme.