In an interview with LGBT blog Unicorn Booty, Lebanese-American actor Haaz Sleiman explains why he recently came out as a “total bottom.”

The 41-year-old Sleiman is best known for playing the role of Jesus in the American television mini-series Killing Jesus, which was inspired by the 2013 book of the same title by former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly. Sleiman has also appeared on CBS' The Good Wife and Showtime's Nurse Jackie.

Last week, Sleiman came out not only as gay but also as a “total bottom.”

“Not just globally but within the community, bottoms are looked down upon,” he explained. “They are considered less than. There are so many bottoms, and it’s so disrespectful how they are treated. My reasoning is to say to the world, ‘Just because I’m a bottom doesn’t mean you can fuck with me.’ Bottom shaming is no different than sexism. We don’t take bottoms as seriously. We say, ‘Tops are better.’ And then we eyeroll when we hear that someone is a bottom. We hear that men are more worthy than women, and men are the center of the world. It is the same when it comes to the dynamic between bottoms and tops. It is OK if he is fucking another man but it’s not if he is being fucked by another man.”

Sleiman said that he knew he was gay at age 7.

“I'm a Lebanese Muslim, growing up in an Arab country. It was not easy for me. I had a very tough childhood,” he said.

He also added that he “hooked up” a few times with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. “Let's just say I was not for him, he was not for me,” Sleiman said.