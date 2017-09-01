The acting mayor of Hell, Michigan, says he took a cue from President Donald Trump and banned “radical heterosexuals” from entering his town.

Elijah Daniel, an out YouTube comedian, paid $100 to be declared mayor of Hell.

“I was looking for a town willing to make me mayor,” Daniel told HuffPost. “They'll do it in Hell for $100, so I caught a redeye to Michigan and got sworn in.”

“My ban is a copy-and-paste of Trump's Muslim ban, but with heterosexuals instead,” he explained.

Daniel said his ban was needed to protect the gays.

“I am establishing new vetting measures to keep radical heterosexuals out of our town,” his decree reads. “We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our town the very heterosexual threats we are fighting against. The straights coming into our town, procreating, having more straight children to take our rightfully gay jobs. We only want to admit those into our town who will support our town and love deeply our people. I currently feel as if it would just be safer to ban all heterosexuality until we can assess the situation further and build a strategy to resolve our problems.”

Current heterosexual residents must pay an $84,000 “reproductive precautionary deposit,” which will be returned after one year of “abstinence from any heterosexual activities.”

Additionally, heterosexuals must undergo reparative therapy to turn them gay. Those who do not undergo the therapy must wear a “scarlet H” and stand in the town center wearing cargo shorts.

Daniel was impeached shortly after he introduced his ban.

“That's actually not a problem,” he said. “Everyone who becomes mayor there gets impeached. Most of the people who visit are same-sex couples who want to be married in Hell.”