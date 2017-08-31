RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, took a swipe at President Donald Trump during an interview with gay glossy Out.

In an Out exclusive titled RuPaul is Everything: The Rise & Reign of America's First Drag Superstar, RuPaul is interviewed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, the founders of World of Wonder, which produces RuPaul's Drag Race.

At one point in the interview, Barbato comments on RuPaul's ability to tap into pop culture.

“I think you were also such an observer, and you took being on the other side of the screen [seriously], whether it was watching Diana Ross or Merv Griffin,” Barbato said. “As a real student of pop culture, you can tap into that and tap into the audience's collective consciousness.”

“Politicians do it all the time,” RuPaul responded. “Even with what’s happened with the trans ban in the military, it’s a classic distraction technique away from all the losses within health care. It’s a way to pull the hoi polloi, Betty and Joe Beercan, back to support you, because that plays to their fear and superstitions. That’s what’s happened with my career, and that’s why it’s so important to have people who you trust, who you can bounce ideas off of, who understand the template you’re working with. That’s why we’ve worked so well together.”

Elsewhere in the interview, RuPaul said that despite Trump being in the White House, the “forward thinking is bigger than ever.”

“Throughout history there are windows of clarity, windows of opportunity – the ’90s was one of those times,” RuPaul said. “Clinton was in office, there was an openness happening, and then the pendulum swung the other direction with Bush. We’re witnessing that now. But it’s different with this Trump administration because it’s not that the openness and forward thinking has diminished – actually, the forward thinking is bigger than ever. It’s that the other side feels more threatened than ever before, so they’ve rallied around this fool and this concept of trying to turn the clock back, which has never worked. It feels like the stakes are higher for both sides.”