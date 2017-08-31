Christian conservative Kevin Swanson on Thursday declared that God sent hurricane Harvey to punish Texas for not passing a bill that sought to restrict bathroom access for transgender people.

Despite being endorsed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, both of whom are Republicans, the bill died in the House during a special session that ended earlier this month.

(Related: Texas lawmakers adjourn without passing transgender bathroom access bill.)

Swanson, who helms Generations with Vision Ministry, told his radio listeners that Harvey is God's judgment on Houston and other cities that embrace “sexual perversion.”

“Jesus sends the message home: Unless Americans repent, unless Houston repents, unless New Orleans repents, they will all likewise perish,” Swanson said. “That is the message that the Lord Jesus Christ is sending home right now to America.”

Swanson blamed the storm on a number of factors, including the election of former Houston Mayor Annise Parker – the city's first openly gay mayor – whom he described as “a very, very aggressively pro-homosexual mayor,” and state lawmakers' recent failure to pass a bill “that would have prevented cross-dressing men from using the women's restrooms,” saying that lawmakers who blocked the bill “wanted to encourage the abomination of men attempting to dress like women and women attempting to dress like men.”

“I think that the entire state of Texas and the entire United States of America needs to take note of this,” Swanson warned, “and realize that there is a God in heaven. He brings His judgments and He calls nations to repentance, as He is doing right now.”