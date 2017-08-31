Comedian Kathy Griffin said in a new
interview that she's no longer friends with CNN anchor Anderson
Cooper.
Griffin
told The
Cut that their friendship was a casualty from her June photo
shoot where she posed with a bloody, decapitated head that resembled
President Donald Trump.
When the scandal broke, Cooper tweeted
his disapproval: “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot
Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely
inappropriate.”
Griffin and Cooper hosted CNN's New
Year's Eve broadcast for a decade. CNN fired Griffin over the photo
shoot.
Griffin said that Cooper did not
personally reach out to her in the aftermath of the scandal, though
she added that she understood that he was in a difficult position,
and questioned why Cooper said that they were still friends during a
July episode of Watch What Happens Live, which aired before
the pair had spoken.
In the interview, titled Kathy
Griffin isn't Apologizing Anymore, Griffin also suggested that
she was done apologizing.
“President Trump just pardoned Joe
Arpaio, who was essentially running a concentration camp in the
Arizona desert,” Griffin said. “He said there are some good
Nazis, and he’s kicking out young adults who were brought here as
kids by their parents, and I’m the one who has to continue to
apologize?”