Comedian Kathy Griffin said in a new interview that she's no longer friends with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

Griffin told The Cut that their friendship was a casualty from her June photo shoot where she posed with a bloody, decapitated head that resembled President Donald Trump.

When the scandal broke, Cooper tweeted his disapproval: “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

Griffin and Cooper hosted CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast for a decade. CNN fired Griffin over the photo shoot.

Griffin said that Cooper did not personally reach out to her in the aftermath of the scandal, though she added that she understood that he was in a difficult position, and questioned why Cooper said that they were still friends during a July episode of Watch What Happens Live, which aired before the pair had spoken.

In the interview, titled Kathy Griffin isn't Apologizing Anymore, Griffin also suggested that she was done apologizing.

“President Trump just pardoned Joe Arpaio, who was essentially running a concentration camp in the Arizona desert,” Griffin said. “He said there are some good Nazis, and he’s kicking out young adults who were brought here as kids by their parents, and I’m the one who has to continue to apologize?”