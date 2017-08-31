Out actor Colton Haynes has criticized Hollywood for pigeonholing LGBT actors.

Haynes, who came out last year and is engaged to florist Jeff Leatham, made his comments on Twitter.

“Hollywood is so fucked up,” he messaged to his nearly 2 million followers. “So much of the focus is on your personal life & has nothing to do with the talent you have to bring to the table.”

“So disappointed in how Hollywood can't understand that playing a character has nothing to do with how u live your personal life,” he added.

Haynes is best known for playing Jackson Whittemore on MTV's Teen Wolf and Roy Harper on The CW's Arrow. He plays Detective Samuels in FX's upcoming American Horror Story: Cult. He thanked the creators of those shows – all of whom are openly gay men – for not limiting the roles of LGBT actors.

“Thank god for Ryan Murphy, Greg Berlanti, & Jeff Davis. They believe gay actors are more than just their personal lives,” he messaged.

Billy Eichner, who has worked with Ryan Murphy, responded with “AMEN,” while Andy Mientus, who has worked with Greg Berlanti, added “Be strong, brother.” Eichner and Mientus are out.