Speaking with the AP, Queen guitarist Brian May praised Adam Lambert and Rami Malek, each of whom is working to help keep Freddie Mercury's memory alive.

Mercury, the lead singer of Queen, who died in 1991 from complications from AIDS, is considered a music legend.

Malek (Mr. Robot) will play Mercury in an upcoming film about his life, while Lambert has been fronting Queen for several years.

“[Malek] has the presence of Freddie,” May said. “He's going to suspend everybody's disbelief. I think people are going to see him on screen and just believe totally that he's Freddie.”

“Us on the road is because of Adam Lambert. If we hadn't come across Adam, I'm sure we wouldn't be out there playing, you know. To find somebody so perfect and yet someone who's not an imitator in any way, has been incredible. And I call him a GFG – a gift from God.”

May added that Queen's music had an “enduring” quality.

“I feel very fortunate that we are current. It's amazing, really. The songs have an enduring quality and I don't know why. … Except maybe we just had so much internal friction that it made us incredibly strong and creative and insistent,” May said.