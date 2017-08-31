Speaking with the AP, Queen guitarist
Brian May praised Adam Lambert and Rami Malek, each of whom is
working to help keep Freddie Mercury's memory alive.
Mercury, the lead singer of Queen,
who died in 1991
from complications from AIDS, is considered a music legend.
Malek (Mr. Robot) will play
Mercury in an upcoming film about his life, while Lambert has been
fronting Queen for several years.
“[Malek] has the presence of
Freddie,” May said. “He's going to suspend everybody's
disbelief. I think people are going to see him on screen and just
believe totally that he's Freddie.”
“Us on the road is because of Adam
Lambert. If we hadn't come across Adam, I'm sure we wouldn't be out
there playing, you know. To find somebody so perfect and yet someone
who's not an imitator in any way, has been incredible. And I call
him a GFG – a gift from God.”
May added that Queen's music had an
“enduring” quality.
“I feel very fortunate that we are
current. It's amazing, really. The songs have an enduring quality
and I don't know why. … Except maybe we just had so much internal
friction that it made us incredibly strong and creative and
insistent,” May said.