A transgender activist confronted
reality star Caitlyn Jenner over her support for President Donald
Trump.
The incident occurred at a Trans Chorus
of Los Angeles performance on Saturday, a day after Trump had signed
a memo instructing the Pentagon to reinstate a ban on transgender
people serving in the military.
(Related: Three
lawsuits challenge Trump's ban on transgender troops.)
At the event, Ashlee Marie Preston, the
editor in chief of Wear Your Voice, confronted Jenner, who had
helped fund the concert.
“It's really fucked up that you are
here,” Preston, who filmed the exchange, told Jenner. “Some
people may be afraid to confront you for being here, but I am not.
You are directly responsible for what has happened with transgender
soldiers and the military. I am not afraid to say it you.”
When chorus co-chair Dena Williams
attempted to defuse the situation, Preston told her that she was
“complicit” for taking Jenner's money.
“You don't know me,” Jenner said in
her defense.
“Yes I do! We all do! You are a
fraud!” she responded before Jenner walked away.
According to NewNowNext.com,
Preston has resigned from the chorus in protest.
While Jenner, a Republican, has often
supported the president – she
recently was photographed wearing a “Make America Great Again”
hat – she has said that she disagrees with Republicans opposed
to LGBT rights.