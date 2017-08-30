A transgender activist confronted reality star Caitlyn Jenner over her support for President Donald Trump.

The incident occurred at a Trans Chorus of Los Angeles performance on Saturday, a day after Trump had signed a memo instructing the Pentagon to reinstate a ban on transgender people serving in the military.

At the event, Ashlee Marie Preston, the editor in chief of Wear Your Voice, confronted Jenner, who had helped fund the concert.

“It's really fucked up that you are here,” Preston, who filmed the exchange, told Jenner. “Some people may be afraid to confront you for being here, but I am not. You are directly responsible for what has happened with transgender soldiers and the military. I am not afraid to say it you.”

When chorus co-chair Dena Williams attempted to defuse the situation, Preston told her that she was “complicit” for taking Jenner's money.

“You don't know me,” Jenner said in her defense.

“Yes I do! We all do! You are a fraud!” she responded before Jenner walked away.

According to NewNowNext.com, Preston has resigned from the chorus in protest.

While Jenner, a Republican, has often supported the president – she recently was photographed wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat – she has said that she disagrees with Republicans opposed to LGBT rights.