With the addition of two lawsuits on Monday, there are now at least three legal challenges to President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops.

On Friday, roughly a month after the president called for completely barring transgender people from serving in the military, the White House issued guidance on implementing Trump's ban.

Trump's guidance directs the military to bar transgender people from entering the military and to stop paying for the transition-related health care of active duty transgender troops, but stops short of banning transgender troops, leaving the decision of what the military should do about active-duty transgender troops to military leaders.

(Related: Trump directs Pentagon to ban transgender recruits.)

Lambda Legal and OutServe-SLDN are representing three plaintiffs – two transgender people who wish to serve in the military and a transgender woman currently in the U.S. Army – in their lawsuit filed in federal court in Seattle on Monday. The case is titled Karnoski v. Trump.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) also filed its lawsuit on Monday. Plaintiffs in the case, Stone v. Trump, are five active-duty transgender service members. The case was filed in Maryland.

In both cases lawyers argue that Trump's ban violates the equal protection and due process rights of transgender people under the Fifth Amendment. The lawsuit filed by OutServe-SLDN and Lambda Legal also argues that the ban violates the free speech rights of transgender people.

The Department of Defense conducted a year-long review before it lifted the previous ban in 2016.

A third lawsuit was filed earlier this month by the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) and GLBTQ Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) in federal court in the District of Columbia.