In the course of defending his decision to pardon former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, President Donald Trump referred to Chelsea Manning as a “he.”

Manning, a 29-year-old former Army intelligence analyst was sentenced to a 35-year prison sentence for violating the Espionage Act. Former President Barack Obama commuted all but four months of Manning's remaining 27 year prison term. In announcing his decision, Obama said that Manning's sentence was too harsh relative to sentences other leakers have received. Manning came out transgender on the first day of her sentence.

Over the weekend, Trump shared a tweet from Fox News journalist Katie Pavlich which stated that Obama pardoned Manning.

“Your boss [Obama] pardoned a traitor who gave U.S. enemies state secrets, he also pardoned a terrorist who killed Americans. Spare us the lecture,” Pavlich responded to criticism from former National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes.

Trump has faced criticism for his decision to pardon Arpaio, In July, a federal judge found Arpaio guilty of criminal contempt of court, finding that he had defied a judge's order to stop arresting immigrants suspected of being in the United States illegally.

At a press conference on Monday, Trump defended his decision to pardon Arpaio by noting other controversial presidential pardons or commutations, including Manning's.

“Sheriff Joe is a great veteran of the military, great law enforcement person, somebody that's won many, many elections in the state of Arizona,” Trump told reporters. “But I wanted to look at some of the other people that were pardoned over the years.”

“Criminal leaker. You've heard the word leaker? President Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who leaked countless sensitive and classified documents to WikiLeaks, perhaps and others … a horrible, horrible thing that he did.”

“[Obama] commuted the sentence and perhaps pardoned,” he added.