Chilean President Michelle Bachelet on Monday introduced a bill that extends marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples in the South American country.

According to the Washington Blade, Bachelet introduced the bill at the presidential palace in the nation's capital of Santiago.

The outlet reported that the bill would also extend adoption rights to same-sex couples.

Many Bachelet supporters were disappointed in 2015 when she signed a bill that recognized gay couples with civil unions, instead of pressing ahead for marriage equality, as she had pledged to do during her election campaign.

The Bachelet administration in 2016 reached an agreement with Chilean LGBT rights advocate the Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation to introduce a marriage equality bill after the group filed a lawsuit with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on behalf of three gay couples who are seeking to marry in Chile.

On January 20, Bachelet announced that her government had started a process to introduce such a bill, which she promised to send to Congress before the end of June.

“The process will allow the country to generate a satisfactory bill on marriage equality, recognizing the same rights for everyone,” she said at the time.

While polls show that a majority (64%) of Chileans support marriage equality, conservative groups and the majority Roman Catholic church strongly oppose a change in the law.