Christian conservative Bryan Fischer on
Friday reiterated his demand that the rainbow flag – a symbol of
LGBT Pride – be removed from public places.
Fischer, a vocal opponent of LGBT
rights, argued that the flag was offensive and divisive.
On his American Family Radio program,
Focal Point, Fischer reacted to reports that some schools in
North Carolina were banning clothing with images of the Confederate
flag.
“If we are going to ban the
Confederate flag because it is divisive, how about we ban the LGBT
flag at school?” Fischer
told his listeners. “If we are going to ban the Confederate
flag at school because it creates division, because it arouses
division, because it is offensive to people, because it so violates
their most deeply held values about human sexuality, I propose that
everywhere – everywhere – where the Confederate flag is banned,
that we propose that along with it, at the same time, that the LGBT
rainbow flag be banned at exactly the same time for exactly the same
reasons.”
“It is offensive. It is contrary to
our most deeply held values. It divides people. It does not bring
them together,” Fischer added. “It’s time to have the LGBT flag
banned right alongside the Confederate flag. If we’re going to ban
one, I submit we need to ban the other.”
