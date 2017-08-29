Christian conservative Bryan Fischer on Friday reiterated his demand that the rainbow flag – a symbol of LGBT Pride – be removed from public places.

Fischer, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, argued that the flag was offensive and divisive.

On his American Family Radio program, Focal Point, Fischer reacted to reports that some schools in North Carolina were banning clothing with images of the Confederate flag.

“If we are going to ban the Confederate flag because it is divisive, how about we ban the LGBT flag at school?” Fischer told his listeners. “If we are going to ban the Confederate flag at school because it creates division, because it arouses division, because it is offensive to people, because it so violates their most deeply held values about human sexuality, I propose that everywhere – everywhere – where the Confederate flag is banned, that we propose that along with it, at the same time, that the LGBT rainbow flag be banned at exactly the same time for exactly the same reasons.”

“It is offensive. It is contrary to our most deeply held values. It divides people. It does not bring them together,” Fischer added. “It’s time to have the LGBT flag banned right alongside the Confederate flag. If we’re going to ban one, I submit we need to ban the other.”

(Related: Bryan Fischer claims LGBT community stole rainbow from God.)