A group of transgender military members
and veterans walked the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday.
They were joined by members of GLAAD
and SPARTA, a group that represents LGBT service members.
The group included Airman Sterling
James Crutcher, Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Ireland, Army Capt.
Jennifer Peace and Navy corpsman Akira Wyatt, and trans veterans
Laila Ireland and Brynn Tannehill, PEOPLE reported.
“It doesn't matter who you are, our
nation is only safe if we have the best and brightest in our country
serving in the military,” Peace said. “There was a time when
blacks couldn't serve, women couldn't serve, where gays and lesbian
couldn't serve, and there was a time when trans people couldn't
serve.”
“But today the armed forces are open
to everyone regardless of your race, gender, religion, or anything
else. If you're willing to serve our country and you're among the
most qualified in our nation, you should be welcome in the United
States armed forces just like everyone else.”
President Donald Trump on Friday
ordered the Pentagon to indefinitely bar transgender people from
joining the military and to stop paying for the transition-related
health care of active duty transgender troops.
(Related: Trump
directs Pentagon to ban transgender recruits.)