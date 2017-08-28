A group of transgender military members and veterans walked the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday.

They were joined by members of GLAAD and SPARTA, a group that represents LGBT service members.

The group included Airman Sterling James Crutcher, Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Ireland, Army Capt. Jennifer Peace and Navy corpsman Akira Wyatt, and trans veterans Laila Ireland and Brynn Tannehill, PEOPLE reported.

“It doesn't matter who you are, our nation is only safe if we have the best and brightest in our country serving in the military,” Peace said. “There was a time when blacks couldn't serve, women couldn't serve, where gays and lesbian couldn't serve, and there was a time when trans people couldn't serve.”

“But today the armed forces are open to everyone regardless of your race, gender, religion, or anything else. If you're willing to serve our country and you're among the most qualified in our nation, you should be welcome in the United States armed forces just like everyone else.”

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the Pentagon to indefinitely bar transgender people from joining the military and to stop paying for the transition-related health care of active duty transgender troops.

