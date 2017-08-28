Former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday criticized President Donald Trump's policies in an op-ed published in The Atlantic.

In his essay, titled “We are living through a battle for the soul of this nation,” Biden claims that through Trump's response to the violence in Charlottesvile and his decision to pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio the president has emboldened white supremacists.

“We have fought this battle before – but today we have a special challenge. Today we have an American president who has publicly proclaimed a moral equivalency between neo-Nazis and Klansmen and those who would oppose their venom and hate. We have an American president who has emboldened white supremacists with messages of comfort and support,” Biden wrote.

“A week after Charlottesville, in Boston, we saw the truth of America: Those with the courage to oppose hate far outnumber those who promote it. Then a week after Boston, we saw the truth of this president: He won’t stop. His contempt for the U.S. Constitution and willingness to divide this nation knows no bounds.”

“Now he’s pardoned a law-enforcement official who terrorized the Latino community, violated its constitutional rights, defied a federal court order to stop, and ran a prison system so rife with torture and abuse he himself called it a 'concentration camp.'”

“You, me, and the citizens of this country carry a special burden in 2017. We have to do what our president has not. We have to uphold America’s values. We have to do what he will not. We have to defend our Constitution. We have to remember our kids are watching. We have to show the world America is still a beacon of light,” Biden added.