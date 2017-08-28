A California baker is coming under fire
on social media for refusing to serve a gay couple.
According to 23
ABC, the couple shared their experience on Facebook.
“Tastries Bakery … so we just went
with some friends to do a cake tasting for a wedding cake and we were
referred to another bakery,” they wrote. “Apparently they don't
'believe' in same sex marriage, so they refused to make the cake.
I'm not even sure how to react or feel right now. So just be aware
if you choose to spend your money there.”
Cathy Miller, owner of Tastries Bakery
in Bakersfield, told 23 ABC that making a wedding cake for a gay
couple would violate her conscience.
“Our family are Christians,” Miller
said. “We love everyone. God created everyone. … There are
certain things that violate my conscience and my conscience will not
allow me to participate in things that I feel are wrong.”
“Our business is God's business. We
work for him.”
Miller added that she shouldn't be
judged for her beliefs.
“Participating in a celebration of a
same-sex marriage goes against my conscience. I shouldn't be picked
on because of my beliefs,” Miller said.
Brandon Rose, the owner of Moment
Portraits, has offered to photograph the couple's big day, free of
charge.