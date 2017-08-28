A California baker is coming under fire on social media for refusing to serve a gay couple.

According to 23 ABC, the couple shared their experience on Facebook.

“Tastries Bakery … so we just went with some friends to do a cake tasting for a wedding cake and we were referred to another bakery,” they wrote. “Apparently they don't 'believe' in same sex marriage, so they refused to make the cake. I'm not even sure how to react or feel right now. So just be aware if you choose to spend your money there.”

Cathy Miller, owner of Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, told 23 ABC that making a wedding cake for a gay couple would violate her conscience.

“Our family are Christians,” Miller said. “We love everyone. God created everyone. … There are certain things that violate my conscience and my conscience will not allow me to participate in things that I feel are wrong.”

“Our business is God's business. We work for him.”

Miller added that she shouldn't be judged for her beliefs.

“Participating in a celebration of a same-sex marriage goes against my conscience. I shouldn't be picked on because of my beliefs,” Miller said.

Brandon Rose, the owner of Moment Portraits, has offered to photograph the couple's big day, free of charge.