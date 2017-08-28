Colin Jackson announced he's gay in a recent interview.

The 50-year-old Jackson made his announcement in an interview for the Swedish television series Rainbow Heroes.

Jackson is a BBC commentator and a former sprint and hurling athlete who specialized in the 110 meters hurdles. In 1988, he won the 110m hurdles at the Olympic Games.

Jackson, who has previously denied rumors that he's gay, said that he was forced to come out to his parents in 2006 after a former partner sold a story about their relationship to the tabloid press.

“I was waiting for them in the kitchen. They walked in and they sat down. My mother could see my face and I was quite distraught,” Jackson told STV.

“It didn't phase them at all.”

“My mum went, 'First of all, is the story true?' And I said it's true, so it's not like I can deny it. And then she went, 'Well, why are people so disgraceful?'”

“I just realized, I've got the best parents,” he added.

Jackson also said that he worried about the motivations of those who had asked previously.

“The way you asked me, it was a whole strorytelling kind of thing and you were just interested in the way it affected me sports-wise, emotionally-wise and my preparation. I think lots of people who have asked me before about it have wanted to sensationalize it,” he said.