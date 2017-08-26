Lebanese-American actor Haaz Steiman
has come out gay.
The 41-year-old Sleiman is best known
for playing the role of Jesus in the American television mini-series
Killing Jesus, which was inspired by the 2013 book of the same
title by former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly. Sleiman has also
appeared on CBS' The Good Wife and Showtime's Nurse Jackie.
In a 1-minute video uploaded to social
media, Sleiman said that he's responding to a study that found that
more LGBTQ Americans have been murdered in 2017 than in the entirety
of 2016.
“This video is my response to this
study,” Sleiman
said. “I am a gay, Muslim, Arab-American man.”
“I am a gay, Muslim, Arab-American
man. And I'm going to take it even further. Not only am I gay, but
I'm also a bottom. Not only am I a bottom, but I'm also a total
bottom, which means I like it up you know where.”
“And I say this to all the homophobes
living in the United States of America and across the globe... Why
not? If you ever come to me, to kill me just because I’m gay, I
will destroy you.”
“I might be gay and I might be a nice
guy, but don’t get it twisted because I will fuck you up,” he
concluded.
Instinct
Magazine noted that earlier this month Sleiman posted a photo
of himself from Beirut wearing a t-shirt with the caption “Nobody
Knows I'm Gay.”