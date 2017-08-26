Lebanese-American actor Haaz Steiman has come out gay.

The 41-year-old Sleiman is best known for playing the role of Jesus in the American television mini-series Killing Jesus, which was inspired by the 2013 book of the same title by former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly. Sleiman has also appeared on CBS' The Good Wife and Showtime's Nurse Jackie.

In a 1-minute video uploaded to social media, Sleiman said that he's responding to a study that found that more LGBTQ Americans have been murdered in 2017 than in the entirety of 2016.

“This video is my response to this study,” Sleiman said. “I am a gay, Muslim, Arab-American man.”

“I am a gay, Muslim, Arab-American man. And I'm going to take it even further. Not only am I gay, but I'm also a bottom. Not only am I a bottom, but I'm also a total bottom, which means I like it up you know where.”

“And I say this to all the homophobes living in the United States of America and across the globe... Why not? If you ever come to me, to kill me just because I’m gay, I will destroy you.”

“I might be gay and I might be a nice guy, but don’t get it twisted because I will fuck you up,” he concluded.

Instinct Magazine noted that earlier this month Sleiman posted a photo of himself from Beirut wearing a t-shirt with the caption “Nobody Knows I'm Gay.”