St. Louis police on Tuesday fatally
shot a transgender woman while responding to a domestic violence
call.
Kiwi Herring's death marks the 18th
killing of a transgender person in the United States this year.
According to CBS
St Louis, officers were responding to a reported stabbing at an
apartment in the 5200 block of Ridge around 8 a.m. They found a
victim with severe knife wounds. When officers attempted to arrest
Herring after the victim identified her, she resisted arrest, cutting
one officer with a knife before being shot.
Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole
said that the officers had been place on routine administrative leave
and that an investigation was being opened.
A vigil to remember Herring was held
Tuesday evening in St. Louis. Supporters said that they did not
believe that Herring slashed two people, including the officer. They
were also unhappy with a police report that described Herring as a
30-year-old male, when Herring identified as a woman.
A second vigil was held Wednesday in
New York City. Chicago
will hold a vigil on Saturday.