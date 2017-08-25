St. Louis police on Tuesday fatally shot a transgender woman while responding to a domestic violence call.

Kiwi Herring's death marks the 18th killing of a transgender person in the United States this year.

According to CBS St Louis, officers were responding to a reported stabbing at an apartment in the 5200 block of Ridge around 8 a.m. They found a victim with severe knife wounds. When officers attempted to arrest Herring after the victim identified her, she resisted arrest, cutting one officer with a knife before being shot.

Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole said that the officers had been place on routine administrative leave and that an investigation was being opened.

A vigil to remember Herring was held Tuesday evening in St. Louis. Supporters said that they did not believe that Herring slashed two people, including the officer. They were also unhappy with a police report that described Herring as a 30-year-old male, when Herring identified as a woman.

A second vigil was held Wednesday in New York City. Chicago will hold a vigil on Saturday.