Police in Atlanta have arrested a man
in connection with the July 31 murder of a transgender woman.
According to the
Georgia
Voice, police on Tuesday arrested Tyrone Anthony Kemp, 26,
and charged him with the murder of Tee Tee Dangerfield.
Dangerfield, 32, was shot at 4:20 a.m.
while sitting in her car. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital,
where she died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said that Kemp's prior record
was “minimal” and that a motive for the murder has not been
established.
Dangerfield, a transgender woman of
color, was the 16th known transgender person killed this
year in the United States. Most of the victims have been women of
color.
Surveillance video shows Dangerfield
leaving the 50 Yard Line sports bar in College Park, where she had
met a friend, at just after 3 a.m. She was found shot in her car
roughly 90 minutes later five miles away outside an apartment
complex.
Two organizations, including the union
Dangerfield belonged to and a civil rights group, held memorials to
remember Dangerfield, who worked as a server at the
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
A
GoFundMe campaign created to help pay for funeral expenses has
raised just over half of the family's $10,000 goal.