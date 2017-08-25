Police in Atlanta have arrested a man in connection with the July 31 murder of a transgender woman.

According to the Georgia Voice, police on Tuesday arrested Tyrone Anthony Kemp, 26, and charged him with the murder of Tee Tee Dangerfield.

Dangerfield, 32, was shot at 4:20 a.m. while sitting in her car. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said that Kemp's prior record was “minimal” and that a motive for the murder has not been established.

Dangerfield, a transgender woman of color, was the 16th known transgender person killed this year in the United States. Most of the victims have been women of color.

Surveillance video shows Dangerfield leaving the 50 Yard Line sports bar in College Park, where she had met a friend, at just after 3 a.m. She was found shot in her car roughly 90 minutes later five miles away outside an apartment complex.

Two organizations, including the union Dangerfield belonged to and a civil rights group, held memorials to remember Dangerfield, who worked as a server at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A GoFundMe campaign created to help pay for funeral expenses has raised just over half of the family's $10,000 goal.