American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor urged Australians to vote for marriage equality after opponent used her image as part of their “no” campaign.

“VOTE YES FOR MARRIAGE EQUALITY,” Trainor messaged on Twitter. “LOVE IS LOVE.”

Vote No Australia Marriage Plebiscite used Trainor's image in an ad. The 23-year-old is seen next to the caption “My vote is no. You need to let it go,” a reference to lyrics from Trainor's single No.

Australia is gearing up for a public postal vote on same-sex marriage. Australia's governing Liberal Party earlier this month pushed for the vote after it blocked an effort to allow its members a conscience vote on a bill that sought to extend marriage rights to gay couples. The postal vote, however, is non-binding, which means it is only an opportunity for the public to be included in the debate. While voting is not compulsory, a recent survey showed that 67 percent of Australians plan to participate in the vote.

That same poll found majority support (63%) for marriage equality.

Trainor was made aware of the ad by a fan's tweet.

“@Meghan-Trainor did you realise that your face was being used in Australian anti-gay marriage propaganda?” Melanie Morgan asked.

“I SUPPORT MARRIAGE EQUALITY!” Trainor responded. “Someone in Australia is illegally using my picture for a campaign against marriage equality. So wrong. Not okay.”

“I've said it before, Everyone should be able to love who they want. I support equality, period,” she added.