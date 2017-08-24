LGBT advocates on Thursday responded to
news that the White House is preparing to issue guidance to the
Pentagon on implementing President Donald Trump's ban on transgender
troops.
In a series of tweets last month, Trump
called for completely barring transgender people serving in the
military.
According to several reports, the White
House has watered down its demands, focusing instead on barring
transgender people from enlisting in the military and refusing to pay
for transition-related medical care for transgender service members.
(Related: White
House gives Pentagon six months to create Trump's ban on transgender
troops.)
Two groups, the National Center for
Lesbian Rights (NCLR) and GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders (GLAD),
have already filed a federal lawsuit challenging the ban. Two
additional groups, OutServe-SLDN and Lambda Legal, have promised to
do the same.
“The President's willingness to
attack his own troops is unprecedented and poses a serious threat to
our nation's longstanding commitment to honor those who serve and to
prioritize military readiness over politics,” said NCLR Legal
Director Shannon Minter in a statement. “This ban needlessly takes
aim at our courageous transgender servicemembers. This is not who we
want to become: a country so committed to baseless discrimination
that we are willing to sacrifice even our national security.”
OutServe-SLDN Executive Director Matt
Thorn called Trump's order a “purge” based on bigotry.
“It is inconceivable that a man with
a demonstrated incompetence in managing the small staff of the White
House should have any credibility when it comes to making sound
personnel decisions that will affect a fighting force of more than
1.8 million men and women,” Thorn said in a statement.
“We recognize this purge for what it
is – a discriminatory attack on the people who have volunteered
their lives for the defense of the country. It is arbitrary and
capricious, a callous and questionable exercise of constitutional
authority which is beneath the dignity of a Commander-in-Chief.”