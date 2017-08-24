Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is
calling on Australians to vote for same-sex marriage.
The thirty-four-year-old Hemsworth said
this week that marriage should be “available to everyone.”
“Dear open minded, free speaking,
laid back, life loving aussies,” Hemsworth wrote in an Instagram
post. “Marriage is about love and commitment and, in a country
based on equal citizenship, it should be available to everyone! Vote
now for marriage equality.”
Australia's governing Liberal Party
earlier this month pushed for a postal vote on same-sex marriage
after it blocked an effort to allow its members a conscience vote on
a bill that sought to extend marriage rights to gay couples. The
postal vote, however, is non-binding, which means it is only an
opportunity for the public to be included in the debate. While
voting is not compulsory, a recent survey showed that 67 percent of
Australians plan to participate in the vote.
That same poll found majority support
(63%) for marriage equality.
Hemsworth, who is best known for
playing Kim Hyde in the Australian TV series Home and Away and
Thor in several Marvel films, lives in Byron Bay in New South Wales
with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children.
