Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is calling on Australians to vote for same-sex marriage.

The thirty-four-year-old Hemsworth said this week that marriage should be “available to everyone.”

“Dear open minded, free speaking, laid back, life loving aussies,” Hemsworth wrote in an Instagram post. “Marriage is about love and commitment and, in a country based on equal citizenship, it should be available to everyone! Vote now for marriage equality.”

Australia's governing Liberal Party earlier this month pushed for a postal vote on same-sex marriage after it blocked an effort to allow its members a conscience vote on a bill that sought to extend marriage rights to gay couples. The postal vote, however, is non-binding, which means it is only an opportunity for the public to be included in the debate. While voting is not compulsory, a recent survey showed that 67 percent of Australians plan to participate in the vote.

That same poll found majority support (63%) for marriage equality.

Hemsworth, who is best known for playing Kim Hyde in the Australian TV series Home and Away and Thor in several Marvel films, lives in Byron Bay in New South Wales with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children.

