VH1 has ordered a third season of
RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars.
According
to Variety,
the cable network has also greenlit another season of RuPaul's
Drag Race: Untucked, the reality competition's behind-the-scenes
show.
“The world is calling out to see more
of these beautiful queens and I am going to give them every bit of it
they can handle,” said RuPaul, the host and executive producer of
RuPaul's Drag Race. “All Stars represents the best of the
breasts, legs and thighs. They are giving everything and you're not
going to want to miss it.”
Drag Race moved from Logo to VH1
with the premiere of season 9. The upcoming season of All Stars
will be the first time it is broadcast on VH1.
“I think there’s going to be queens
that the audience who’s just discovering Drag Race may not
know, as well, or may be discovering for the first time,” said
executive producer Tom Campbell. “It’s going to be exciting to
see queens get a second bite of the apple and get some exposure that
maybe they did not get the first time around.”
VH1 will premiere All Stars
early next year. Untucked and the 10th season of
Drag Race are set to premiere in spring 2018.