VH1 has ordered a third season of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars.

According to Variety, the cable network has also greenlit another season of RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, the reality competition's behind-the-scenes show.

“The world is calling out to see more of these beautiful queens and I am going to give them every bit of it they can handle,” said RuPaul, the host and executive producer of RuPaul's Drag Race. “All Stars represents the best of the breasts, legs and thighs. They are giving everything and you're not going to want to miss it.”

Drag Race moved from Logo to VH1 with the premiere of season 9. The upcoming season of All Stars will be the first time it is broadcast on VH1.

“I think there’s going to be queens that the audience who’s just discovering Drag Race may not know, as well, or may be discovering for the first time,” said executive producer Tom Campbell. “It’s going to be exciting to see queens get a second bite of the apple and get some exposure that maybe they did not get the first time around.”

VH1 will premiere All Stars early next year. Untucked and the 10th season of Drag Race are set to premiere in spring 2018.