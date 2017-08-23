Christian conservative Bryan Fischer
warned on Monday that Americans are at risk of being “vomited out”
of this land due to their acceptance of LGBT rights.
Fischer made his comments during his
Focal Point radio program, which is broadcast on American
Family Radio.
Fischer cited God's prohibition on gay
sex and offering child sacrifices to Moloch, which Fischer compared
to legal abortion, which are listed in the book of Leviticus before
warning that “if ever there was a nation who deserved to have its
land vomit them out, it would be us.”
“We're adding to that slop bucket
every single day,” Fischer
told his listeners. “God is waiting for us to turn in
repentance, lest he has to bring a nation in and remove us from the
land as he brought Israel in to remove Canaan from the land.”
Fischer, a vocal opponent of LGBT
rights, reiterated that gay sex produces an instinctive “inner
revulsion.” He added that acceptance of it puts our nation at
risk.
“If we become morally corrupt, as
we’re on the way to becoming, God can bring a stronger nation in to
judge us as a morally corrupt people and transfer custody of our
land,” Fischer said. “We look at America today and it’s hard
not to think that God may have to judge us for our descent into moral
and sexual depravity and our land may be getting ready to vomit us
out.”