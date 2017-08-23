Out singer Adam Lambert performed a musical tribute to George Michael at Project Angel Food's 27th annual Angel Awards in Los Angeles, California on Saturday.

Michael, who died on Christmas Day at the age of 53, was honored posthumously with the Elizabeth Taylor Humanitarian Award at the event. Michael reportedly donated more than $575,000 to Project Angel Food since 1993, the year he left a $25,000 check on the group's doorstep as it struggled to survive.

Lambert, 35, performed Faith, One More Try and Somebody to Love in memory of Michael, Billboard reported.

“George Michael was a God-gifted voice from the heavens,” Lambert said. “And he raised half a million dollars for this organization.”

Project Angel Food Executive Director Richard Ayoub told Billboard that he expected to raise nearly $600,000 from the event.

Project Angel Food provides free meals for people in Los Angeles county too sick to shop and cook for themselves. It focuses on feeding those affected by the AIDS epidemic, though in 2016 that group made up only 24 percent of clients served by the non-profit.

Also honored at the event were KTLA's Jason Ball and Gayle Anderson and corporate sponsor Nordstrom.

