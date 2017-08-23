Out singer Adam Lambert performed a
musical tribute to George Michael at Project Angel Food's 27th
annual Angel Awards in Los Angeles, California on Saturday.
Michael, who died on Christmas Day at
the age of 53, was honored posthumously with the Elizabeth Taylor
Humanitarian Award at the event. Michael reportedly donated more
than $575,000 to Project Angel Food since 1993, the year he left a
$25,000 check on the group's doorstep as it struggled to survive.
Lambert, 35, performed Faith,
One More Try and Somebody to Love in memory of Michael,
Billboard
reported.
“George Michael was a God-gifted
voice from the heavens,” Lambert said. “And he raised half a
million dollars for this organization.”
Project Angel Food Executive Director
Richard Ayoub told Billboard that he expected to raise nearly
$600,000 from the event.
Project Angel Food provides free meals
for people in Los Angeles county too sick to shop and cook for
themselves. It focuses on feeding those affected by the AIDS
epidemic, though in 2016 that group made up only 24 percent of
clients served by the non-profit.
Also honored at the event were KTLA's
Jason Ball and Gayle Anderson and corporate sponsor Nordstrom.
(Related: Adam
Lambert: Two Fux celebrates being different.)