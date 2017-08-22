Sam Clovis, President Donald Trump's pick to be chief scientist at the Department of Agriculture, has argued against LGBT rights, including same-sex marriage.

According to CNN KFile, Senate Democrats oppose Clovis' nomination, arguing that he lacks the scientific background needed for the position.

Clovis has argued that “LGBT behavior” is a choice and that allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry could lead to the legalization of pedophilia.

“Someone who engages in LGBT behavior – I don't know what the science is on this, I think it's still out – but as far as we know, LGBT behavior is a choice they make,” Clovis said at a campaign stop during his failed 2014 campaign for the Republican Senate nomination in Iowa.

“There's no equivalency there between the civil rights issue associated between those protected classes and the civil rights of someone who engages in a particular behavior. Follow the logic, if you engage in a particular behavior, what also becomes protected? If we protect LGBT behavior, what other behaviors are we going to protect? Are we going to protect pedophilia? Are we going to protect polyamorous marriage relationships? Are we going to protect people who have fetishes? What's the logical extension of this? It can't be that we're going to protect LGBT and then we'll pull up the ladder. That's not going to happen, it defies logic. We're not thinking the consequences of these decisions through,” he added.

In an op-ed from 2012, Clovis argued that businesses should be allowed to discriminate against LGBT workers if it conflicts with the owner's religious faith.

“Homosexuality and personal choices about one's sexual preferences is not at issue. Businesses today have extended support to life partners in a number of ways. It's just good business if that is what it takes to get the best person for the job," wrote Clovis."On the other hand, businesses and their owners should be able to make decisions about who is employed if hiring people who do not behave in accordance with some deeply held religious belief system is at issue. Just as the government should not force business owners or enterprises to provide contraceptives or morning-after pills because of religious beliefs, the government should not be in charge of hiring practices, either. Religious freedom, perhaps the most fundamental of all protected freedoms, must be free of government interference."

Clovis, 67, was a national co-chair of the Trump-Pence campaign.